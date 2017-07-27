close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan SC may not deliver verdict in Panama case before Aug 15

Pakistan's Supreme Court may not announce the verdict before August 15 in the Panamagate case against beleaguered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 17:24

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court may not announce the verdict before August 15 in the Panamagate case against beleaguered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family for alleged corruption and money laundering, it emerged on Thursday after the court issued roster of cases for next two weeks.

According to the Cause List, the court has set up benches to hear all cases till August 11 and it does not include the three-member bench which reserved the judgement last week after conclusion of the hearings in the Panama Papers case.

The roster shows that two of the three judges on the special Panama case implementation bench will be out of Islamabad from next week until August 11.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed will be hearing cases in the apex court's Lahore Registry while Justice Ijazul Ahsan will be proceeding on leave, reveals the roster.

Only Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, who heads the bench, will be available in the capital.

The court will be closed from August 12 to 14 due to the weekend, followed by the Independence Day which is observed in Pakistan on August 14.

A six-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up by the Supreme Court to investigate charges of money laundering against 67-year-old Sharif and his family had submitted the report on July 10 to the court, which could cost him his job.

The apex court concluded hearing the case on July 21, but reserved its verdict.

The delay could be shocking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after its chief Imran Khan yesterday urged the apex court to issue the verdict without any further delay.

"The public is awaiting the Supreme Court's verdict," he had said.

Some of the PTI leaders are still hopeful for an early judgement, and Babar Awan said that the court may issue a supplementary cause list tomorrow and announce judgement. He said the court can also work and issue orders on the weekend.

But it is believed that the chances of any judgment before August 15 are slim as the judges would like to see and analyse all documents and evidence before the crucial judgment.

Last year, the Panama Papers revealed that three of Prime Minister Sharif's children owned offshore companies and assets not shown on his family's wealth statement. The assets in question include four expensive flats in Park Lane, London.

The top court took up the case in October last year on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Supreme Court's decision in the case is keenly awaited as it would determine the course of Pakistan's polity and with it Sharif's. An adverse decision may result in Sharif's disqualification and even snap elections. 

TAGS

PakistanPanamagate caseNawaz Sharif

From Zee News

Rahul Gandhi accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying mandate, Bihar CM promises to give befitting reply at right time
Bihar

Rahul Gandhi accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying mandate, Bih...

Bihar

Will not allow Bihar Assembly to function, says RJD

Delhi

Teenage boy forced to drink acid in Delhi

India

Centre asks states to do away with affidavits

Intex Technology unveils new smartphone model
Mobiles

Intex Technology unveils new smartphone model

Embarrassment for Lalu, RJD leader says many party MLAs wanted Tejashwi Yadav to quit
Bihar

Embarrassment for Lalu, RJD leader says many party MLAs wan...

India

Corruption scandals in Kerala BJP not a state issue: CPI-M

India

133 officers given premature retirement: Government

Saakashvili says lost Ukraine citizenship due to president&#039;s fear of opposition
World

Lost Ukraine citizenship due to president's fear of op...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels