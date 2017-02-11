Pakistan Senate committee dissatisfied over government's attitude on CPEC
Islamabad: Pakistan Senate's Standing Committee on Communications has expressed dissatisfaction over the federal government's attitude regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.
Committee chairman Muhammad Daud Khan Achakzai of the Awami National Party said on Friday that it was strange that trade convoys had started passing without the completion of the western route of the corridor, reports the Dawn. "Whenever we ask about the progress on the western route, we hear the excuse that the funds and workforce are not available," he said.
The chief secretary of Balochistan also confessed before the members that a committee formed on the orders of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to acquire land in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not held any meeting, hence no area had been acquired. Achakzai said it meant that the route existed only on papers and the facts were entirely different as compared to what was being portrayed.
"The parliamentary committee has suggested to the ministry of finance many times to release funds and complete the process of appointments in the Motorway Police. Even a report has been tabled in the Senate but there is no progress over it," he said.The committee suggested that the salaries of Motorway Police be increased by 20 per cent.
