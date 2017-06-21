Pakistan shoots down Iranian drone near border

Islamabad: An Iranian drone allegedly on a spying mission was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force fighter jet in restive Balochistan province.

Pakistan Air Force's indigenously built JF-17 Thunder fighter was used to destroy the Iranian drone in Balochistan's Panjgur area, officials said.

It was not clear when the drone was shot down but officials confirmed the debris was found on Monday.

Pakistan has a long border with Iran, which in recent months, has expressed concern over militants operating along the Pakistani border.