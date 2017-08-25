close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan strongly rejects Donald Trump's remarks on terrorism

The conclusions of the meeting were later shared in Senate by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 15:51
Pakistan strongly rejects Donald Trump&#039;s remarks on terrorism

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday strongly rejected US President Donald Trump`s accusation that Pakistan has been undermining the US`s so-called `war against terror` despite receiving billions of dollars in aid.

A high-level meeting of military and political leaders under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was held on Thursday to come up with a response to Trump`s stance on Afghanistan and South Asia, in which he had singled out Pakistan for its alleged involvement in terrorism.

"We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting," Trump had said in his speech on Monday night.

According to Pakistani daily The Dawn, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee Zubair Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, and Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah attended the four-hour long meeting.

The conclusions of the meeting were later shared in Senate by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

"The committee observed that Pakistan had to manage the blow-back of a protracted conflict in Afghanistan that resulted in a deluge of refugees, flow of drugs and arms and, recently, terrorist safe havens in eastern Afghanistan," the foreign minister said, a statement said.

"The committee observed that these safe-havens harbour anti-Pakistan terrorist groups that continue to operate and launch attacks inside Pakistan," the statement added. 

"The fact remains that the complex issues and internal dynamics inside Afghanistan pose a grave challenge not only to Pakistan but to the broader region and the international community," the statement said, adding, "Pakistan has consistently supported all international efforts for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

TAGS

PakistanDonald TrumpShahid Khaqan AbbasiSouth AsiaAhsan IqbalKhawaja AsifZubair HayatGeneral Qamar Javed BajwaAfghanistan

From Zee News

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda appeals for calm in Haryana
India

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda appeals for calm in...

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeals for peace after Dera chief court verdict
India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appeals for peace aft...

Astronauts&#039; survival on Mars not a problem anymore! Scientists find a solution in human waste
Space

Astronauts' survival on Mars not a problem anymore! Sc...

WorldAsia

Suicide bomber blows himself up outside Shiite Mosque in Ka...

Reliance JioPhone pre-bookings cross over three million mark
Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone pre-bookings cross over three million mar...

We are prepared to tackle all contingencies: Air Force chief
India

We are prepared to tackle all contingencies: Air Force chie...

Danish inventor denies abuse of corpse charge in submarine case
EuropeWorld

Danish inventor denies abuse of corpse charge in submarine...

SC orders Chandigarh administration to release Rs 1 lakh to rape survivor&#039;s family
Punjab

SC orders Chandigarh administration to release Rs 1 lakh to...

North East

Former Manipur CM R Keishing given state funeral

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India