Pakistan summons Indian envoy J P Singh over ceasefire violations

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday summoned India`s Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J P Singh, a day after two civilians were killed in a ceasefire violation allegedly by Indian forces on the Line of Control.

Pakistan`s Foreign Office said in a statement that it condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian Army in Dewara and Kakran villages along the LoC on Wednesday that also left three others injured.

"Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, the Indian forces have carried out over 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the deaths of 32 innocent civilians and injuries to 382," an official statement said.

The Foreign Office said it urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire pact and investigate the incidents of truce violations.

The Indian diplomat was also told that India should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.