close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan summons Indian envoy J P Singh over ceasefire violations

Pakistan`s Foreign Office said in a statement that it condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian Army in Dewara and Kakran villages along the LoC on Wednesday that also left three others injured.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 16:51
Pakistan summons Indian envoy J P Singh over ceasefire violations
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday summoned India`s Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad J P Singh, a day after two civilians were killed in a ceasefire violation allegedly by Indian forces on the Line of Control.

Pakistan`s Foreign Office said in a statement that it condemned the "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian Army in Dewara and Kakran villages along the LoC on Wednesday that also left three others injured.

"Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, the Indian forces have carried out over 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the deaths of 32 innocent civilians and injuries to 382," an official statement said.

The Foreign Office said it urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire pact and investigate the incidents of truce violations.

The Indian diplomat was also told that India should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

TAGS

PakistanIndian envoyceasefireviolationJ P SinghLine of controlArmyUN

From Zee News

Amarnath Yatra attack mastermind Abu Ismail killed in J&amp;K&#039;s Nowgam encounter
Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra attack mastermind Abu Ismail killed in J...

India

Rohingyas are threat to national security: Centre to Suprem...

Jammu and Kashmir

Two Hizbul overground workers arrested

Rohingya issue appeared as passing mention between PM Narendra Modi, Shinzo Abe: Foreign Secy
India

Rohingya issue appeared as passing mention between PM Naren...

India first to import Japan&#039;s iconic bullet-train technology after Taiwan
India

India first to import Japan's iconic bullet-train tech...

Titanium oxide detected in exoplanet atmosphere
Space

Titanium oxide detected in exoplanet atmosphere

Mars has a porous crust, says NASA study
Space

Mars has a porous crust, says NASA study

Akhilesh Yadav defends Rahul Gandhi&#039;s &#039;India being run by dynasties&#039; remark
India

Akhilesh Yadav defends Rahul Gandhi's 'India bein...

India&#039;s Chandrayaan-1 helps scientists create first global map of water on Moon
Space

India's Chandrayaan-1 helps scientists create first gl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi