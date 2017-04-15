Pakistan team to go to Nepal to probe ex-officer's disappearance
Rawalpindi: Pakistan has decided to send a police team to Nepal to investigate the disappearance of Lt. Col. (Retired) Habib Zahir, who went missing earlier this month from Lumbini.
The son of the missing retired officer, Muhammad Saad Habib, has suspected the involvement of anti-state elements in the kidnapping and lodged an FIR with Rawat police on April 8, reports the Dawn.
After the case was registered, a Rawalpindi police officer wrote a letter to acting Inspector General of Punjab, Capt. (Retd.) Usman Khattak, seeking permission from the ministries concerned for sending a team to Lumbini, near the Indian border, where the retired army officer had gone for a job interview.
Lt.Col. Zahir, who retired from the army in 2014, went missing on April 6 from Lumbini, where he arrived after somebody by the name of Mark Thompson had contacted him via email and telephone for a job interview in Nepal.Earlier this week, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said that the role of foreign intelligence agencies cannot be ruled out in the disappearance of the former army officer.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH