Pakistan: Three terrorists convicted by military court hanged

Islamabad: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department of the Pakistan armed forces, has confirmed the hanging of three terrorists who were convicted by a military court in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

On Wednesday, the ISPR said in a statement: "Today another three hardcore terrorists, who were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attack on Pakistan International Airline plane on Peshawar airport, killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies, have been executed at a jail of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

The Express Tribune quoted the ISPR, as saying that, Sajid was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in firing on a Pakistan International Airline plane landing on Peshawar Airport, killing one woman and injuring two other passengers. He was also involved in the killing of innocent civilians and attacking LEAs which resulted in the death of Pir Israr along with eight of his family members, a civilian, assistant sub-inspector Sajid Khan and injuries to civilians and police officials.

The convict was in possession of firearms and explosives. Behram was convicted for his involvement in the destruction of Government Girls Primary School as well as attacking armed forces, resulting in the martyrdom of a soldier and injuries to two others. Fazal-e-Ghaffar was sentenced to death for his involvement in attacking law enforcers.

