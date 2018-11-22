Pakistan to soon start construction of Kartarpur corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Minutes after the Indian government approved the building and development of the Kartarpur corridor on Thursday, Pakistan took the decision to begin the contruction of the corridor on its side, according to reports.

In a report by Pakistan media, The Express Tribune, said that the construction will begin later in October, though it didn't set a date. According to the report, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the project.

The Pakistan government is planning to make the announcement of the dates with the arrival of the Sikh pilgrims. The pilgrims are currently in the country to observe the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The report further added that a survey has already been conducted in the matter. The Pakistan government plans to complete the construction by 2019.

India in a landmark decision approved the building and development of the Kartarpur corridor from Gurdaspur district's Dera Baba Nanak to the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The corridor will facilitate pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal District of Punjab, Pakistan.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.

The project with all modern amenities and facilities will be implemented with the central government funding, announced Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The corridor will provide smooth and easy passage to pilgrims to visit the holy shrine throughout the year. "The Pakistan government will be urged to reciprocate and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory," said Rajnath Singh.

According to the report, around 2.5 kilometres of the corridor will be constructed.

Earlier, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had claimed that he had been virtually instrumental in getting the Kartarpur corridor opened to the public. He had even written a letter to Sushma Swaraj over the issue, urging the Indian government to take steps on the issue.

PakistanKartarpur corridorSikh pilgrims

