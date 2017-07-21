close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan treats US as a limitless ATM: Raymond Davis

Raymond Davis was arrested in Lahore in 2011 on charges of killing two Pakistani citizens and thus kicked off a huge diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 00:25
Pakistan treats US as a limitless ATM: Raymond Davis

Washington: Pakistan treats America like a "limitless ATM" and most of the US aid to the country goes to the military's kitty, a private US defence contractor has said.

"For Pakistan, no amount of money ever seemed to be enough. The economic aid it received from the United States became a drug it alternately loathed and could not live without," Raymond Davis said in his book "The Contractor".

Davis, 42, was arrested in Lahore in 2011 on charges of killing two Pakistani citizens and thus kicked off a huge diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Having a first-hand experience of how the system works in Pakistan, the CIA contractor wrote that most of the US aid ended up with the Pakistan military and not with the civilians.

"As dysfunctional as the relationship between the United States and Pakistan was, it was made worse by the fact that most of the aid typically ended up in the hands of the Pakistani military, while much of its population continued to languish in poverty," Davis said.

In his book, Davis writes that the real power in Pakistan lies with the military.

"While Pakistan is said to be a parliamentary federal republic with?a president who serves as head of state and a Prime minister who runs the government, everyone knows that the real power in that country lies with the military," he wrote.

"For more than half of the sixty-four years that had passed since its birth as a nation, Pakistan had been under military rule. It devoted nearly a quarter of its budget to defence spending. As recently as 2007, Pakistan had been under martial law. That same year, President Pervez Musharraf, a former four-star general, suspended the constitution, had the leader of the opposition party arrested, and dismissed the Supreme Courts chief justice," Davis said.

"In short, you did not want to cross the military in Pakistan," he said.

Between 1954 and 1959, the US gave Pakistan USD 1.28 billion.

"By 2011, the total amount of aid doled out by the United States had ballooned to USD 67 billion," he wrote in his book.

"After 9/11, the US, using Coalition Support Funds, also reimbursed Pakistan for any money it spent combating terrorism, a policy that was somewhat flawed because, while it was supposed to encourage the Pakistani military to fight local militants, it provided little incentive for it to do the job well," Davis rued.

US listing of Pakistan 'vindication' of India's position on terror: Sources
MUST READ
US listing of Pakistan 'vindication' of India's position on terror: Sources

"After all, if all the terrorists disappeared, so too would the seemingly limitless ATM that was the United States," he said in the book which gives graphic details of his arrest in Lahore and his subsequent release.

"Having grown dependent upon these annual disbursements of aid from the US and with fewer than two million of its 182 million citizens paying income tax, Pakistan had become the very definition of a "rentier state," a country that receives a disproportionate amount of its revenues from external sources, kind of like the ne'er-do-well child of fabulously wealthy parents," Davis said.

TAGS

PakistanUnited States of AmericaRaymond DavisThe ContractorLahoreCIACentral Intelligence Agency

From Zee News

India in touch with US on visa issue: Govt
India

India in touch with US on visa issue: Govt

India

PM Modi visited 49 countries in last three years: Govt

Doklam Impasse: India should not engage China in &#039;&#039;tit for tat&#039;&#039; response, says Shyam Saran
India

Doklam Impasse: India should not engage China in '...

Asia

After facing flak, Pak says fully resolved to fight terrori...

13 killed in cloudbursts, flash floods, landslide in J&amp;K
Jammu and Kashmir

13 killed in cloudbursts, flash floods, landslide in J&...

Ram Nath Kovind is India&#039;s next President: How cross-voting by Opposition lawmakers boosted his bid
India

Ram Nath Kovind is India's next President: How cross-v...

World

ISIS falling very fast, says US President Donald Trump

India

Global community with India on terror emanating from Pakist...

World

Few compromises at Brexit talks; Minister says UK can survi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels