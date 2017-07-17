Pakistan trying to solve Kulbhushan Jadhav case on its own: Defence Experts

New Delhi: The Defence Experts on Monday said that Pakistan was trying to solve the Kulbhushan Jadhav case on its own due to lack of evidences against former Indian Naval officer.

Jadhav has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court on the charges of espionage.In a major blow to Pakistan, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May stayed the death sentence of Jadhav.

However, Pakistan Military Court has rejected mercy petition of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Talking to ANI, defence expert PK Sehgal said, "Pakistan is very much aware that it was a sham case; sham military trial; they do not have any evidence that is why they are trying to finish this case on their own level. Pakistan is trying to hoodwink the International Court of Justice to the extent that is possible."

He added that if Pakistan continued to do so it would face mega condemnation, which it would find difficult to digest.

Another defence expert Praful Bakshi said that the ICJ is a world body and Pakistan cannot take it lightly.

"It's a serious matter that the Pakistan military court has rejected Jadhav's mercy petition and declared him as criminal. But, Kulbhushan Jadhav has more options. The ICJ has already instructed to Pakistan that they can prepare their new team and put the case once again in a proper manner. Now, it depends on the ICJ that what steps it will take. The ICJ is a world body and Pakistan cannot take it lightly," Bakshi said.

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa is now considering the appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

"The petition of Indian national is now with COAS who'll decide soon. The Army Chief is looking at each aspect of Jadhav's appeal; analysing the evidence and will decide on merits," Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

Yesterday, Jadhav's clemency appeal has been rejected by the Military Appellate Court.

If Jadhav's appeal for clemency is rejected by General Bajwa, he can then file another mercy petition with President Mamnoon Hussain within 90 days of the Army Chief deciding on his appeal.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that the authorities are considering the Indian External Affairs Ministry's request of Jadhav's mother to grant her a visa so that she could visit her son in prison.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, last week, took on Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz for not entertaining the request for visa to the mother of Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death for alleged espionage.

A leading Pakistani daily has voiced its support in favour of the alleged Indian spy's mother, saying that she should be granted visa to visit Pakistan on humanitarian grounds as this provides the latest opportunity for India and Pakistan to back away from an increasingly confrontational stance against each other.