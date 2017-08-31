Pakistan undertaking internal deliberations about Donald Trump's remarks

Islamabad: Pakistan is undertaking internal deliberations among all stakeholders about US President Donald Trump's harsh remarks and it will share its perspective with the top US leadership, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Trump last week slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so.

At his weekly media briefing here, Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan is undertaking internal deliberations among all stakeholders about Trump's statement and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will share Pakistan's perspective in his future interaction with the US leadership.

Terming the remarks of Gen John Nicholson — the top US commander in Afghanistan — as "highly unwarranted and unacceptable", Zakaria said Pakistan strongly rejects all allegations and insinuations regarding the presence of any safe havens for terrorists.

"While rejecting the baseless US assertions in this context, the National Security Committee in its statement of August 24 expressed Pakistan's concerns about the presence of sanctuaries/safe havens inside Afghanistan from where anti-Pakistan elements, particularly India, continue to operate against Pakistan," he said.

He also said Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to the complex Afghan conflict and it has advocated for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political solution.

Zakaria also raised the Kashmir issue and accused India of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He alleged that India has been systematically and deliberately exonerating perpetrators of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack and Pakistan took up the issue with India "many times in the past."

The spokesman also welcomed the end of a 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Dokalam.

"We expect India to resolve its differences with all its neighbours in a similar way. We appreciate the sagacity and restraint shown by the Chinese side in this standoff and resolving the issue amicably," he added.