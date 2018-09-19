हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Pakistan using enforced disappearances to silence minorities: Sindhi activists at UN

Highlighting the atrocities against Sindhis by Pakistan, a minority activist alleged that enforced disappearances are used as a tool of silence.

Hidayatullah Bhutto,World Sindhi Congress (ANI photo)

GENEVA: Highlighting the atrocities against Sindhis by Pakistan, a minority activist alleged that enforced disappearances are used as a tool of silence.

“Pakistan agencies are using enforced disappearances as a tool to silence every voice and struggle of Sindhi people. The judicial system has provided no remedy and the perpetrators continue with impunity,” Hidayatullah Bhutto,World Sindhi Congress at United Nations (UN).

There has been an upsurge in illegal detention of people in Sindh last year. Reportedly, over 1200 people belonging to different communities have gone missing since 2010.

“Enforced disappearances of Sindhi political&human rights activists continue unabated. Since June 2018, 25 more Sindhi persons have been abducted, that's 10 persons per month. Since February 2017 more than 200 cases have been reported,” he added. 

Bringing up the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Bhutto said, “Additionally, the state is aggressively pursuing construction of mega projects CPEC and dams on river Indus without any consideration of rights of indigenous Sindhi people and the environment.”

Protesters have long been demanding an end to human rights violation by the Pakistan government and release of all missing from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

