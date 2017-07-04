Pakistani boy kills sister over his ''poor handwriting''

Lahore: Police have arrested an 11-year-old boy in Pakistan`s Lahore city for killing his minor sister for teasing him over his "poor handwriting", the media reported on Tuesday.

Nine-year-old Eman Tanvir was found strangled at her grandmother`s house in the city`s Shalimar area on June 30, reports Dawn news.

Earlier, the police had taken the victim`s stepmother Saba into custody for interrogation but later released her.

A senior police official on Monday said the victim and her elder brother Abdul Rehman had come to spend Eid holidays at their grandmother`s house.

"The siblings held a handwriting competition when their grandmother was not home," the official said.

He said Eman teased Abdul for having poor handwriting. This annoyed the boy who put a scarf around his sister`s neck and strangled her to death.

The official said Abdul also cut his arm and locked the door of the room from inside to conceal his crime.

Later when the boy was interrogated he confessed to killing his sister.