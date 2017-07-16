Pakistani boy tortured to death over goat theft

Islamabad: A 14-year-old Pakistani boy was allegedly tortured to death over theft of a goat in Punjab province, the media reported.

Family of Muhammad Amir alleged that the boy was tortured to death on Saturday for allegedly stealing a goat in Uch Sharif town, reports Dawn News.

The family lodged a protest and blocked traffic as the police refused to register a case against the suspects, including owner of the goat.

According to a senior official, as the boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances, the Uch Sharif police just registered a death report.

He said murder case would be registered after post-mortem examination report, Dawn News reported.