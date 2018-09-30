Pakistani bureaucrat steals wallet of Kuwaiti delegate, act gets caught on CCTV

In what would hurt Pakistan's image in global diplomatic circles, a grade-20 officer of the country was caught on cam stealing the wallet of a delegate from Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti delegation was in Pakistan to discuss investment plans but the accused diplomat may have been in a rush to get some money from them as soon as possible. In the CCTV footage - which has gone viral on social media - he is seen pocketing the wallet which was possibly forgotten on the discussion table.

Grade 20 GoP officer stealing a Kuwaiti official's wallet - the official was part of a visiting delegation which had come to meet the PM pic.twitter.com/axODYL3SaZ — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) September 28, 2018

According to Dawn News, the Kuwaiti delegation had highlighted that one of its members had lost his wallet which had several high denomination notes of Kuwaiti Dinar. The entire Finance Ministry building was searched and lower-grade employees frisked but to no avail.

It was only when the CCTV recordings were scanned that the guilty bureaucrat was caught and the wallet recovered.

It is reported that the Kuwaiti delegation was fuming when informed of the incident and their initial request for the identity of the accused was met with reluctance. They were, instead, assured that proper legal action would be taken. Upon insisting though, they were shown the CCTV footage.

In what could be like adding insult to injury, Pakistan's information minister Fawad Chaudhry later reportedly told journalists that the current batch of bureaucrats had received 'moral training' from the previous government.