Pakistani, Chinese investors to get equal opportunity in CPEC zones

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has reportedly agreed to allow both Chinese and Pakistani investors equal opportunity to invest in economic zones to be established along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The cabinet meeting on the CPEC, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

Earlier, media reports had suggested that only Chinese investors would be accommodated in the economic zones and Pakistanis will be barred from investing there.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said that Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal gave the participants of the meeting a detailed briefing on the CEPC.

The participants were informed that a feasibility study of the construction of Gwadar Port was complete, and the construction could begin as early as March 2018.

The project will be completed in three years.Previously, the government had claimed that the project would be complete by December 2018.

The prime minister was also informed hat the seventh meeting of the Joint Working Group of CPEC would be held in Islamabad on Monday.