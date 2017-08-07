close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistani man decapitates wife for not quitting job

 A Pakistani man decapitated his wife for not quitting her job as a labourer, the media reported on Monday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 10:26
Pakistani man decapitates wife for not quitting job

Islamabad: A Pakistani man decapitated his wife for not quitting her job as a labourer, the media reported on Monday.

The police said 37-year-old Nasreen, a mother of three and a resident of Lahore, was found dead on Sunday by her children with her head severed, Dawn news reported.

According to a senior police official, Nasreen was killed by her husband Afraheem who did not like her job and had ask her to quit.

Despite opposition, Nasreen continued with the job, the official said.

She was attacked with a chopper.

TAGS

Man kills wifePak man decapitates wife

From Zee News

Delhi woman driving car with headphones on crushes toddler to death
India

Delhi woman driving car with headphones on crushes toddler...

Jamia Millia Islamia&#039;s &#039;minority status&#039; an error, says MHRD; govt to withdraw support
India

Jamia Millia Islamia's 'minority status' an...

Delhi sanitation workers&#039; death: Police files culpable homicide case, jal board denies hiring them
India

Delhi sanitation workers' death: Police files culpable...

Finance Ministry officials trying to derail probe against Chidambarams&#039;: Swamy writes to PM Modi
India

Finance Ministry officials trying to derail probe against C...

Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on last day of &#039;Sawan&#039;
India

Devotees throng temples to offer prayers on last day of...

Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi&#039;s Pakistani Rakhi-sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh
India

Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani Rakhi-si...

World

Saudi Arabia sentences Islamic State militant to 20 years i...

Let&#039;s talk on Kashmir, new Pakistan Foreign Minister tells India
World

Let's talk on Kashmir, new Pakistan Foreign Minister t...

Kerala

CPI (M) no different than 'Taliban': RSS leader

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India