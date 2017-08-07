Pakistani man decapitates wife for not quitting job

Islamabad: A Pakistani man decapitated his wife for not quitting her job as a labourer, the media reported on Monday.

The police said 37-year-old Nasreen, a mother of three and a resident of Lahore, was found dead on Sunday by her children with her head severed, Dawn news reported.

According to a senior police official, Nasreen was killed by her husband Afraheem who did not like her job and had ask her to quit.

Despite opposition, Nasreen continued with the job, the official said.

She was attacked with a chopper.