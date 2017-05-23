Pakistani opposition criticizes PM Nawaz Sharif over 'ineffective' trip to Saudi summit attended by Donald Trump

close
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 00:04
Pakistani opposition criticizes PM Nawaz Sharif over &#039;ineffective&#039; trip to Saudi summit attended by Donald Trump

Islamabad: A prominent Pakistani opposition leader has criticized the country's prime minister for an allegedly "ineffective" trip to Saudi Arabia for a summit with US President Donald Trump.

The cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan is also claiming that Trump snubbed Nawaz Sharif by not singling out Pakistan as a victim of terror attacks in his summit speech in Riyadh over the weekend.

Trump did mention Pakistan's archrival India as a target of extremist attacks.

Pakistani media say Khan accused Sharif of "failing to take a stand" for Pakistan and other Muslim communities in Iran, which was not invited to the summit, the disputed Kashmir and Palestinian territories.

Khan and his supporters have over the past months staged mass street protests, which have at times dissolved into violence, demanding Sharif and the government resign.

TAGS

PakistanNawaz SharifDonald TrumpIranSaudi Arabia summitPak Imran KhanPakistan terrorSartaj Aziz

