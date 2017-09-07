close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan's anti-corruption agency starts criminal investigation into ex-PM, finance minister

The NAB`s conviction rates are notoriously low and Sharif has multiple investigations by the agency pending against him, including one dating back to 1999.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 20:23
Pakistan&#039;s anti-corruption agency starts criminal investigation into ex-PM, finance minister
Photo: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan`s anti-corruption agency will open a criminal investigation into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and current finance minister Ishaq Dar, it said on Thursday.

Sharif was ousted in July after the Supreme Court deemed him unfit to hold office for not declaring a small source of income, and ordered the agency, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), to instigate a criminal investigation into him, his family and Dar.

The agency said its investigation would rely on the evidence collected by a Supreme Court-appointed six-man panel that was investigating the Sharif family`s wealth and included officers from powerful military intelligence agencies.

"The chairman (of) NAB directed that the prosecution of the cases will be followed up vigorously in the concerned Accountability Courts," the agency said in a statement.
Sharif, his family, and Dar have denied any wrongdoing. 

The three-time premier said he never received the income that investigators said he did not declare. 

Sharif has said there was a conspiracy against him but did not identify anyone. Instead, he named long-time loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as his replacement as prime minister until the next election, expected in mid-2018.

Pakistan has for decades been plagued by pervasive graft, as well as by rivalry between the military and civilian politicians.

The NAB`s conviction rates are notoriously low and Sharif has multiple investigations by the agency pending against him, including one dating back to 1999.

TAGS

Pakistananti-corruption agencyNawaz SharifIshaq DarIslamabad

From Zee News

Gujarat

Gujarat HC reprimands IAS official for sending WhatsApp mes...

Japan, South Korea push Vladimir Putin over Pyongyang sanctions
WorldAsia

Japan, South Korea push Vladimir Putin over Pyongyang sanct...

Donald Trump Jr questioned by Senate investigators
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump Jr questioned by Senate investigators

WorldAsia

Israel raids inside Syria since 2013

Terror funding case: NIA raids 11 places in J&amp;K, NCR
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Terror funding case: NIA raids 11 places in J&K, NCR

WorldAsia

Pakistan has to quickly adjust to changing geopolitical sit...

Govt approves border snoop plan; 2,000 SSB staffers to go to Intelligence Bureau
India

Govt approves border snoop plan; 2,000 SSB staffers to go t...

Delhi

Independent Alka to be NSUI's candidate for DUSU prez...

Give documents on not declaring Jama Masjid as protected: Delhi High Court
Delhi

Give documents on not declaring Jama Masjid as protected: D...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Marvel's new super heroine 'Ngozi' is Nigerian, inspired by Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram

Now, comedian Kiku Sharda takes a dig at Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

WATCH: Lucknow Metro breaks down on Day 1, passengers stuck inside for an hour

WATCH EXCLUSIVE: Inside Gurmeet Ram Rahim's strange & fantastical home

Plus size models and social media influencers, New York Fashion Week 2017 is ready to woo millennials

WATCH WWE: Former Indian woman cop fights in the ring wearing salwar kameez