हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan banks

Pakistan's central bank denies report of mass data breach

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the IT security system of a single bank, which it did not name, had been "compromised" on October 27 and it had already instructed all banks to increase their scrutiny.

Pakistan&#039;s central bank denies report of mass data breach
Reuters Photo

Karachi/Islamabad: Pakistan's central bank on Tuesday denied media reports that there had been mass data breaches in its banking system, hours after a senior law enforcement official told local television "almost all" banks had been hit.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the IT security system of a single bank, which it did not name, had been "compromised" on October 27 and it had already instructed all banks to increase their scrutiny.

"It has been noted with concern news items reporting that the data of most banks has been hacked. SBP categorically rejects such reports," a statement from the central bank said.

Earlier, the head of the Federal Investigation Agency`s cyber-crime unit told two television stations that "almost all" banks had been hit by hacking and a "large amount of money" had been stolen, though he gave few details.

Tags:
Pakistan banksState Bank of Pakistanbanking sector

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close