Pakistan's 'most wanted' gang leader killed in encounter

Karachi: Pakistani security forces today killed the country's 'most wanted' gang leader, Baba Ladla, who was involved in several terrorist incidents and heinous crimes, in a shootout here.

Pakistan paramilitary Sindh Ranger launched an operation in the city's Lyari area early this morning after being tipped-off about the presence of Ladla, leading to an intense exchange of fire with gangsters in which the wanted gang leader and his two accomplices were killed.

The gangsters opened fire and lobbed hand grenades at the paramilitary personnel in which two constables were killed.

Ladla alias Noor Muhammad was a symbol of terror in the impoverished Lyari neighbourhood, which is known for lawlessness, gang wars, drugs and other crimes in Karachi.

Ladla and the two other gang members killed in the encounter were involved in numerous terrorist incidents and heinous crimes, a Rangers statement said.

One Kalashnikov, a 9mm pistol, a 9mm mauser and a hand grenade were also recovered from their possession, officials said.

According to Rangers, Ladla was wanted by police in more than 74 cases.

The Lyari gang war ring leader was operating several torture cells in Lyari.

The Sindh government had placed a head money of Rs three million on him in 2012.

According to official sources, the killing of Ladla will go a long way in improving security of Karachi where an operation against criminals and militants have been going on since September 2013.

Lyari has been in the grip of gangs since 1980s and several gangsters surfaced in the period. The area is stronghold of Pakistan Peoples Party of Asif Ali Zardari.