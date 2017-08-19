Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau laid to rest in Karachi

Lahore: Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau ,the founder of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center (MALC), was laid to rest in Gora Qabaristan following a state funeral, held on Saturday amid high security.

"The entire nation is indebted to Ruth Pfau for her selflessness and unmatched services for eradication of leprosy," said Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Pfau , a symbol of selflessness and devotion ,was a German-Pakistani doctor, who dedicated her life to helping leprosy patients in Pakistan and is one of the founders of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC).

President Mamnoon Hussain, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair were in attendance along with officials from the German Consulate in Karachi.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Corp Commander Karachi, DG Sindh and IG Sindh also attended the last rites.

Armed forces personnel carried the casket containing Dr Pfau's body into St Patrick's Cathedral in Karachi's Saddar area on Saturday. The coffin was draped in the Pakistani flag and covered with rose petals.

The highest ranking Catholic bishop of the Karachi diocese, Joseph Coutts presided over the requiem mass of Dr Pfau at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, following which the body was taken for burial in Gora Qabaristan situated at Shara-e-Faisal, the Pakistan Tribune reported.

Dr Pfau, who was German by birth, had been sent to Pakistan in 1960 by the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, a congregation of nuns that she was a member of, for a medical service for students.

After witnessing the plight of leprosy patients, she decided to settle here. She was granted Pakistani citizenship in 1988.