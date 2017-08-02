close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi consults with ousted boss Nawaz Sharif on cabinet

The ruling PML-N party on Tuesday used its majority in the National Assembly to install Abbasi who is expected to serve until Sharif`s brother, Shahbaz, becomes eligible to take over, probably within two months.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 13:50
Pakistan&#039;s new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi consults with ousted boss Nawaz Sharif on cabinet
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan`s new Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday began his first full day in office by meeting with his ousted former boss Nawaz Sharif, a signal the ex-premier would continue to wield influence after the Supreme Court disqualified him.

Local television footage showed Abbasi`s motorcade arriving in the northern resort town of Muree, where Sharif is staying with his family after the Supreme Court last week disqualified him over failure to disclose a source of income.

Sharif`s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party holds a solid parliamentary majority and moved quickly to project an air of continuity after the change of Prime Minister. 

A new federal cabinet was due to be sworn in later on Wednesday, with local media reporting that Abbasi would make the decision in consultation with Sharif and retain most of the former Prime Minister`s loyalists.

Abbasi himself served as petroleum minister in Sharif`s previous cabinet, which stepped down after he was removed. 

A quick transition may ease fears that the nuclear-armed nation will be plunged into another bout of political turmoil, which could erode economic and security gains since the last poll in 2013.

Sharif`s allies have dismissed Friday`s ruling as a targeted campaign to unseat the popularly elected prime minister, and a member of his former cabinet implied that elements of the powerful military had a hand in his ouster.

The ruling PML-N party on Tuesday used its majority in the National Assembly to install Abbasi who is expected to serve until Sharif`s brother, Shahbaz, becomes eligible to take over, probably within two months.

PML-N lawmakers banged on benches and chanted "Lion, lion Nawaz Sharif" after Abassi was voted in, standing defiant in the wake of the Supreme Court`s decision to cut short Sharif`s third stint in power.

TAGS

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan AbbasiNawaz SharifmeetingSupreme CourtNational Assembly

From Zee News

Are you a virgin? Patna&#039;s IGIMS asks its employees
Bihar

Are you virgin? Patna's IGIMS asks its employees

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: 3 killed, 4 injured as truck runs into reli...

Big win for India as World Bank grants permission to construct hydroelectric power plants under Indus Waters Treaty
India

Big win for India as World Bank grants permission to constr...

Technology

Cyber attacks on India minimum, but govt alert: IT minister

India

Himachal Pradesh: Roads blocked because of landslides

Pakistan refuses to take Abu Dujana&#039;s body; LeT militant likely to be buried in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Uri
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan refuses to take Abu Dujana's body; LeT milita...

Gadgets

Chinese brands hold 48% smartphone market share globally

Supreme Court to hear Congress plea against use of NOTA in Rajya Sabha polls
India

Supreme Court to hear Congress plea against use of NOTA in...

&#039;Surprise&#039; discovery! Scientists reveal that Sun&#039;s core rotates four times faster than its surface
Space

'Surprise' discovery! Scientists reveal that Sun...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?