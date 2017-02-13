close
Pakistan's officer extends passport validity to February 31 – This is how Twitterati reacted

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:20
Pic courtsey: Twitter

New Delhi: A picture of a Pakistani passport is being widely circulated on social media and the reason is the unique date mentioned on it. 

An official at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai extended the date of a passport till February 31 without realising that the second month of the year has 28 days (February 29 is leap day). And the Internet just can't get over it.

The photo shows that the passport was granted an extension on January 31.

The stamp further reads that the “Passport has been extended for travel to Pakistan only”.

As soon as the error in the document came to light, social media users did not miss a chance to mock Pakistan.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:20

