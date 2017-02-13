Pakistan's officer extends passport validity to February 31 – This is how Twitterati reacted
New Delhi: A picture of a Pakistani passport is being widely circulated on social media and the reason is the unique date mentioned on it.
An official at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai extended the date of a passport till February 31 without realising that the second month of the year has 28 days (February 29 is leap day). And the Internet just can't get over it.
The photo shows that the passport was granted an extension on January 31.
The stamp further reads that the “Passport has been extended for travel to Pakistan only”.
As soon as the error in the document came to light, social media users did not miss a chance to mock Pakistan.
Here is how Twitterati reacted:
Welcome to Pakistan!
They follow different calendar pic.twitter.com/FE2eNF5QTC
— SULTAN (@utpalghosh30) February 12, 2017
PAKISTAN is d only country in the world which has 31days in the month of February pic.twitter.com/0o9b4iadi7
— Levina (@LevinaNeythiri) February 12, 2017
In which country have 31/02/2017
It's only Pakistan pic.twitter.com/ZbPaM4pobk
— Mahender (@mdgoldmahender) February 12, 2017
Whether it is 2016 or 2017, Pakistan remains the same pic.twitter.com/fqBOiivRQC
— Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) February 12, 2017
Pakistan has invented February 31!! #LoveStoryIn5Words pic.twitter.com/oDtZPdwHqi
— All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakch0d) February 11, 2017
Pakistan is the only country in the world that has 31 days in February. pic.twitter.com/sJ2kGg9ZJC
— ali (@syedazs) February 11, 2017
@Atheist_Krishna Guess! The only country found on earth with having 31 days in february month! It's none other than Pakistan pic.twitter.com/yaDP3wqbsE
— Ankit Singh (@ankit_bcet) February 11, 2017
