Pakistan's population surges to 208 million: Statistics office

Pakistan`s population has risen to 208 million people, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said on Friday, after the South Asian nation conducted its first census in 19 years.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 18:04
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

"The provisional results show the total population of Pakistan as 207.774 million, with an average annual growth rate of 2.4 per cent over a period of 1998-2017," the statistics bureau said in a statement.

The country`s population has increased 57 per cent since 1998, the last time there was a census held.

TAGS

PakistanPopulationstatisticsCensus

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India