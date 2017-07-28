close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan`s Supreme Court to rule on fate of PM Nawaz Sharif: Facts you must know about Panama Papers case

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has alleged a conspiracy against him, although he has not named anyone.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:32
Pakistan`s Supreme Court to rule on fate of PM Nawaz Sharif: Facts you must know about Panama Papers case

Islamabad: Pakistan`s Supreme Court will on Friday announce a new judgement that could topple Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is embroiled in a long-running corruption case that has gripped the country.

The Supreme Court will start reading its verdict at 1130 local time (0630GMT).

There was a heavy police and Army presence around the court in the hours before the ruling.

What is Panama Papers case?

- In 2016, a controversy erupted with the publication of 11.5 million secret documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca documenting the offshore dealings of many of the world`s rich and powerful.

- Three of Sharif`s four children -- Maryam, his presumptive political heir, and his sons Hasan and Hussein -- were implicated in the papers.

- At the heart of the case is the legitimacy of the funds used by the Sharif family to purchase several high-end London properties via offshore companies.

- The PML-N insists the wealth was acquired legally, through Sharif family businesses in Pakistan and the Gulf.

- The push against Sharif has been spearheaded by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, who said Sharif has lost "moral authority".

- In April, the SC had declared that there was "insufficient evidence" to oust Sharif over the corruption allegations engulfing his family, and ordered a probe into the matter.

- The team of civilian and military investigators found there was a "significant disparity" between the Sharif family`s income and lifestyle in its report, which was released to the public and submitted to the court earlier this month.

- The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) accused Sharif's children, including heir apparent Maryam, of signing forged documents to obscure ownership of the London flats. They all deny wrongdoing.

- Sharif has alleged a conspiracy against him, although he has not named anyone. His allies, however, have privately spoken of elements in the judiciary and the military, with whom Sharif has strained relations, acting against him. The Army denies any involvement.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

‪‪Nawaz SharifPakistan Muslim LeaguePanama Papers casePanama Papers‬‪Supreme Court of India‬‪Islamabad‬‪Prime Minister of Pakistan‬‬Pakistan

From Zee News

World

Toll in Venezuela protests reach 107

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million monthly active users
Internet & Social Media

Twitter adds zero users users in Q2; now has 328 million mo...

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to Trump
World

US Senate rejects partial Obamacare repeal, bitter blow to...

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar &#039;Boss&#039;, says he should have shown guts and sacked him
India

Tejashwi Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'Boss', says he...

Will Nitish Kumar&#039;s &#039;ghar wapsi&#039; in NDA help BJP in Rajya Sabha? Here are the numbers
Bihar

Will Nitish Kumar's 'ghar wapsi' in NDA help...

World

North Korea hacking increasingly focused on making money th...

BJP chief Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat
GujaratIndia

Amit Shah, Smriti Iran, Balwantsinh Rajput file nomination...

Jammu and Kashmir

Army Chief Bipin Rawat to visit Jammu and Kashmir

World

Families of jailed Turkish journalists shaken but determine...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels