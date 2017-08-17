close
Pakistan's top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Sharif, sons

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the directive of the Supreme Court issued summons to Sharif and his sons — Hussain and Hasan — to interrogate them in its Lahore office in connection with their offshore properties revealed by the Panama Papers case.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 19:02
Pakistan&#039;s top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Sharif, sons
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Lahore: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his two sons have been summoned by the top anti- graft body to appear before it tomorrow for interrogation in connection with the money laundering and corruption cases.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the directive of the Supreme Court issued summons to Sharif and his sons — Hussain and Hasan — to interrogate them in its Lahore office in connection with their offshore properties revealed by the Panama Papers case.

On July 28, the five-member bench of the Supreme Court had disqualified Sharif for possessing a work permit in the firm of his son in the UAE.

The apex court had also directed the NAB to investigate money laundering and other corruption charges against Sharif and his children, son-in-law Safdar and relative federal finance minister Ishaq Dar in light of the report of the Joint Investigation Team.

The NAB confirmed that Sharif and his sons have been directed to appear before NAB's Lahore office on August 18.

The NAB said that it will take up the reference against Sharif's close aide Ishaq Dar on August 23 and summons has been issued to him.

The 67-year-old three-time Prime Minister, however, has not yet decided to appear before the NAB. Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.

"Nawaz Sharif is considering boycotting the NAB proceedings because he thinks it is very much likely that like the Panama Papers case he may not get justice in its case as well," a PML-N senior leader told PTI.

He said Sharif has already expressed his concern over a Supreme Court judge who is supervising the NAB's investigation against him, fearing that he (judge) will ensure adverse verdict against him in the accountability court.

"Sharif will discuss the NAB summons with his confidants on Thursday before making a final decision about his appearance in NAB," he added.

TAGS

Nawaz Sharifmoney launderingcorruptionNational Accountability BureauPanama Papers

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India