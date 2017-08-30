close
Palestine PM calls on UN for international protection

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 06:50

Ramallah, Aug 30 (IANS) The Palestinian Prime Minister called on the United Nations Secretary General on Tuesday to provide international protection for the Palestinians and to ensure Israel`s compliance with UN resolutions.

Rami Hamdallah made his statements at a press conference at Ramallah`s presidential palace following a meeting with Antonio Guterres, who is on his first three-day official visit to the region, reports Efe.

The Palestinian prime minister said that UN resolutions should be put into effect and translated into action, stressing that Israel`s failure to enforce these international resolutions weakened the UN`s position.

He added that he had discussed the economic, social and political situations in the West Bank and Gaza with Guterres.

Guterres, for his part, said the UN considered Israeli settlements an obstacle in the path toward a two-state solution; the only solution supported by the international community so far to resolve the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

He underlined that the UN expressed its full commitment to the two-state solution in ending the occupation and suffering of the Palestinian people, adding that the organization would continue to secure its economic and social support on the ground.

Guterres met with Israel`s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday, as well as Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Israeli opposition leader Isaac Herzog.

It was expected that the UN official would discuss the possibility of resuming peace negotiations with representatives from both sides.

TAGS

PalestinePalestinian Prime MinisterUnited Nations Secretary GeneralRami Hamdallah

