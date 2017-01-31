Palestine President visits Pakistan
IANS | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 13:05
Islamabad: Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday began a three-day visit to Pakistan, officials said.
Abbas, accompanied by a 17-member delegation including five ministers, will inaugurate the new Palestine embassy complex here, Xinhua news agency reported.
Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain received the Palestinian leader here.
This is Abbas` third visit to Pakistan.
Abbas will have talks with President Hussain and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Hussain told the Palestinian President at the reception ceremony that Pakistani people kept Palestinians close to their hearts and pledged to raise the Palestine issue at all fora.
Abbas said he considered Pakistan his second home, Radio Pakistan reported.
