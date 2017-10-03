close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Palestinian cabinet convenes in Gaza in move to reconcile with Hamas

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 12:12
Palestinian cabinet convenes in Gaza in move to reconcile with Hamas
A convoy transporting Palestinian Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah and his delegation makes it way to the Gaza Strip, at the Erez crossing in southern Israel

GAZA (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah on Tuesday chaired his first meeting of the Palestinian cabinet in Gaza in a move towards reconciliation between the mainstream Fatah party and Islamist group Hamas.

Hamas seized the coastal enclave in 2007 in fighting with Fatah forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas. 

The reconciliation process, which is beginning with the cabinet session, was promoted by Egypt and other U.S.-allied Arab countries.

Hamas, considered a terrorist group by Israel and the West, last month disbanded its Gaza shadow government, after Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates imposed an economic boycott on its main donor, Qatar.

TAGS

PalestinePrime MinisterRami al-HamdallahGaza Strip

From Zee News

Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding case: Independent Kashmir MLA Engineer Rashi...

World

Radicalised person arrested after explosive find in Paris:...

Las Vegas hospital &#039;&#039;like a war zone&#039;&#039; as shooting victims flood facility
World

Las Vegas hospital ''like a war zone''...

Kerala

Amit Shah offers prayers at Rajarajeswara Temple

Las Vegas shooting: Paddock described as unlikely gunman, well-off gambler and a loner
World

Las Vegas shooting: Paddock described as unlikely gunman, w...

Technology

India has talent, tools yet can't tackle big cyber att...

Las Vegas shooting: Investigators look into motive of gunman, a retired accountant
World

Las Vegas shooting: Investigators look into motive of gunma...

Goa

Will ban retail sale of fishes by Lamanis in Goa: Vijai Sar...

Reliance Jio&#039;s attractive offer for latest iPhone buyers; know details
Mobiles

Reliance Jio's attractive offer for latest iPhone buye...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi