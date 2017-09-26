close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Palestinian gunman kills three Israelis at settlement: Cops

A Palestinian opened fire at Israeli security personnel at the entrance to a West Bank settlement on Tuesday, killing three and wounding another before being shot dead, police said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 11:31

Jerusalem: A Palestinian opened fire at Israeli security personnel at the entrance to a West Bank settlement on Tuesday, killing three and wounding another before being shot dead, police said.

"A terrorist who arrived at the rear gate of Har Adar along with Palestinian labourers entering the settlement.... pulled out a weapon and opened fire at the force at the site," police said. 

"Three Israelis were killed in the attack, another was wounded and the terrorist was neutralised."

Police later said the Palestinian had died of his wounds.

The wounded Israeli was admitted to Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition, the hospital said.

The incident, at a settlement northwest of Jerusalem that lies near several Palestinian villages, comes nearly two years after a wave of unrest broke out.

The violence had greatly subsided in recent months.

Since October 2015, the unrest has killed at least 295 Palestinians or Arab Israelis, 50 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.

Israeli authorities say that most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

TAGS

JerusalemPalestinian gunmanHar AdarIsraeli security personnelWest BankHadassah hospital

From Zee News

Panama case: Nawaz Sharif appears before accountability court
World

Panama case: Nawaz Sharif appears before accountability cou...

Technology

Microsoft, Facebook lay 6,598 km Internet cable across Atla...

Maharashtra

Baby selling racket busted in Thane, eight arrested

Donald Trump to meet Thailand prime minister at White House on October 3
World

Donald Trump to meet Thailand prime minister at White House...

Apple drops Bing search for Google
Technology

Apple drops Bing search for Google

Panama case: Nawaz Sharif to appear before accountability court today
World

Panama case: Nawaz Sharif to appear before accountability c...

Myanmar says no &#039;ethnic cleansing,&#039; genocide against Muslims
World

Myanmar says no 'ethnic cleansing,' genocide agai...

World

Smoke inside aircraft forces emergency landing at Californi...

Hyderabad child bride racket: Main accused Qazi, three more Oman sheikhs arrested
Telangana

Hyderabad child bride racket: Main accused Qazi, three more...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi