Palestinian in West Bank attack bid killed: Israel police
A Palestinian teenager who tried to attack an Israeli border guard in the occupied West Bank with a knife on Saturday was shot dead.
Jerusalem: A Palestinian teenager who tried to attack an Israeli border guard in the occupied West Bank with a knife on Saturday was shot dead, an Israeli police spokeswoman said.
She said the 17-year-old attacker, whose identity was not disclosed, approached a group of border guards and pulled a knife from his bag to attack one of them, and another guard opened fire on him.