close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Palestinian in West Bank attack bid killed: Israel police

A Palestinian teenager who tried to attack an Israeli border guard in the occupied West Bank with a knife on Saturday was shot dead.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 22:56

Jerusalem: A Palestinian teenager who tried to attack an Israeli border guard in the occupied West Bank with a knife on Saturday was shot dead, an Israeli police spokeswoman said.

She said the 17-year-old attacker, whose identity was not disclosed, approached a group of border guards and pulled a knife from his bag to attack one of them, and another guard opened fire on him.

TAGS

PalestinianWest BankWest Bank attackIsraelJerusalem

From Zee News

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at...

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&amp;K&#039;s Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&K's Sri...

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study
Science

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202
Bihar

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202

West Bengal

Darjeeling blast: GJM writes to Rajnath Singh seeking inter...

Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden resid...

World

Islamic State claims attacks in Spain, Russia

AfricaWorld

Fresh deadly clashes hit central Africa, over dozen killed

World

Turkey kills ISIS suspect, detains four more 'planning...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India