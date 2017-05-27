close
Palestinian inmates in Israeli jails end hunger strike: Prison Service

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israeli jails ended a 40-day hunger strike on Saturday, the Israel Prisons Service said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 12:00

Jerusalem: Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israeli jails ended a 40-day hunger strike on Saturday, the Israel Prisons Service said.

More than 800 inmates ended the strike that began on April 17, after talks held with the International Committee for the Red Cross and the Palestinian Authority concluded in an agreement to change some of the prisoners` conditions, the Prison Service Statement said.

The full details of the deal have not yet been disclosed.
 

