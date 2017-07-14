Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Bethlehem: Ministry

Ramallah: A Palestinian was killed on Friday during clashes with Israeli forces at a refugee camp near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry identified the man killed as Bara Hamamdah, 18, and said he had been shot in the chest during the clashes in Dheisheh.

Israel's military confirmed the clashes but not the death, saying soldiers were there as part of an operation to arrest suspects.

"Earlier today, during (Israeli military) activity to arrest suspects in the village of Dheisheh, south of Jerusalem, Palestinians hurled explosive devices and blocks at forces," the military said in a statement.

"In response to the immediate threat forces fired towards the suspects."

The clashes came on the same day that three Arab Israelis opened fire on Israeli police in Jerusalem, killing two before fleeing to an ultra-sensitive holy site where they were also shot dead.

It was one of the most serious incidents in Jerusalem in recent years.

There was no sign of any link between the two incidents.