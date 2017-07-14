close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Bethlehem: Ministry

There was no sign of any link between the two incidents.   

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 18:48
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Bethlehem: Ministry

Ramallah: A Palestinian was killed on Friday during clashes with Israeli forces at a refugee camp near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The ministry identified the man killed as Bara Hamamdah, 18, and said he had been shot in the chest during the clashes in Dheisheh.

Israel's military confirmed the clashes but not the death, saying soldiers were there as part of an operation to arrest suspects.

"Earlier today, during (Israeli military) activity to arrest suspects in the village of Dheisheh, south of Jerusalem, Palestinians hurled explosive devices and blocks at forces," the military said in a statement.

"In response to the immediate threat forces fired towards the suspects."

The clashes came on the same day that three Arab Israelis opened fire on Israeli police in Jerusalem, killing two before fleeing to an ultra-sensitive holy site where they were also shot dead.
It was one of the most serious incidents in Jerusalem in recent years.

There was no sign of any link between the two incidents. 

TAGS

IsraelPalestinianClashesIsraeli forcesDheishehJerusalemRamallah

From Zee News

Heavy rainfall predicted in Goa in next two days, fishermen advised to not venture into sea
Goa

Heavy rainfall predicted in Goa in next two days, fishermen...

Internet-based app services in India to contribute 18 lakh crore by 2020
Apps

Internet-based app services in India to contribute 18 lakh...

World&#039;s smallest GSM Nano phone launched in India at Rs 3,490
Mobiles

World's smallest GSM Nano phone launched in India at R...

Railways launches mobile app that does more than just booking
Apps

Railways launches mobile app that does more than just booki...

Sasikala&#039;s VIP treatment: Bengaluru DIG says being tragetted for exposing irregularities at Parappana jail
Karnataka

Sasikala's VIP treatment: Bengaluru DIG says being tra...

Maharashtra

CLP urges all Mizoram MLAs to vote for Meira Kumar

Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Three killed as car hits electricity pole

Calls for law change after consumers left in dark over Jio data leaks
Technology

Calls for law change after consumers left in dark over Jio...

China warns Botswana against Dalai Lama&#039;s visit
IndiaAsia

China warns Botswana against Dalai Lama's visit

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels