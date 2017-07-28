close
Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in West Bank, shot dead: Israeli army

The incident occurred at the Gush Etzion junction near a large bloc of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 18:16
Palestinian tries to stab soldiers in West Bank, shot dead: Israeli army

Jerusalem: A Palestinian attempted to stab Israeli soldiers at a junction near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Friday and was shot dead by security forces, the Israeli army said.

The incident occurred at the Gush Etzion junction near a large bloc of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. No soldiers were reported wounded.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have been high over the last couple weeks due to a dispute over a sensitive Jerusalem holy site, but it was unclear if there was any link.

