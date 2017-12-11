हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Palestinians 'walking away' from talks with Pence snub: United States

The United States accused the Palestinian Authority today of "walking away" from a chance to discuss peace in the Middle East by snubbing Vice President Mike Pence on an upcoming visit.

Dec 11, 2017
"It's unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority is walking away again from an opportunity to discuss the future of the region," Jarrod Agen, Pence's deputy chief of staff, said in a statement.

The comments come after the Palestinian Authority said that its president Mahmud Abbas would refuse to meet Pence later this month in protest at the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

