Panama Paper verdict: Pakistan Supreme Court dismisses review petition filed by Sharif family

Pakistan Supreme Court also dismissed a similar review petition filed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against the Panama Papers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 12:54
Panama Paper verdict: Pakistan Supreme Court dismisses review petition filed by Sharif family
File photo

Lahore: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday dismissed the review petitions filed by Nawaz Sharif and his family in the Panama Papers Case verdict of July 28. The country's top court upheld the verdict of dismissal of Nawaz Sharif, reported a leading Pakistani daily.

Pakistan Supreme Court also dismissed a similar review petition filed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against the Panama Papers.

The Sharif family will now face corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the accountability court.

A five-judge SC bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa reviewed the petition.

"All review petitions stand dismissed," Justice Khosa announced, reports The Dawn.

On July 28, Pak Supreme Court disqualified Sharif as the Prime Minister after finding him guilty of corruption and increasing personal and family wealth.

The court ordered the filing of corruption references against Sharif, his three children — Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar.

After the verdict, Sharif resigned from his post. The Prime Minister`s office said in a statement that Sharif has "stepped down" despite having "serious reservations" about the judicial process.

