Panama Papers: Pakistan's top court ruling on Nawaz Sharif today

An adverse decision will result in Sharif's disqualification as the PM and can lead to snap elections.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 08:41
Panama Papers: Pakistan&#039;s top court ruling on Nawaz Sharif today
Nawaz Sharif and his family's name cropped up in the Panama Papers, which allege money laundering in 1990s

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court will announce its verdict on Panama Papers, involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, today. The decision is expected to be delivered by 11:30 am.

The judgment will decide the future course of the country's political scenario. An adverse decision will result in Sharif's disqualification as the PM and the country can go for snap elections.

A six-member joint investigation team (JIT) set up by the country's Supreme Court investigated charges against the 67-year-old politician and his family. The reports submitted to the court on July 10 states that the lifestyle maintained by Sharif and his children are beyond their current known sources of income, and recommended filing of a new corruption case against them.

Sharif and his family's name cropped up in the Panama Papers, which allege money laundering in 1990s – when Sharif served as country's PM twice. The assets include four expensive flats in London, which are managed through offshore companies owned by Sharif's children.

Sharif and his family has dismissed the reports, calling them "baseless allegations".

Nawaz Sharif Panama Papers

