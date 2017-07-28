close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Panama Papers verdict fallout: Nawaz Sharif can never contest elections

In a major development in Pakistan's political scenario, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on Friday disqualified for life by the Supreme Court, after a probe team found his wealth far above his earnings in the Panama Papers case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 13:34
Panama Papers verdict fallout: Nawaz Sharif can never contest elections

Islamabad: In a major development in Pakistan's political scenario, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on Friday disqualified for life by the Supreme Court, after a probe team found his wealth far above his earnings in the Panama Papers case.

Pakistan Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf confirmed that after the SC verdict Sharif was not eligible to contest elections in future.

A five-judge SC bench ordered that a case be registered against Sharif and ruled that a reference be sent against him and his family to an accountability court.

The court also ordered the National Accountability Bureau to wrap up the case within six weeks.

While delivering the order, the judges ruled that the prime minister had been dishonest to Parliament and the courts and could not be deemed fit for his office.

The scandal is about alleged money laundering by Sharif in 1990s, when he twice served as prime minister, to purchase assets in London. The assets surfaced when Panama Papers leak last year revealed that they were managed through offshore companies owned by Sharif's children.

The assets include four expensive flats in London.

TAGS

Nawaz SharifPanama PapersPakistanSupreme Court

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Panama Papers case: Know more about the SC judges who unani...

BJP Kerala office vandalised; House of CPI-M Secretary&#039;s son attacked
Kerala

BJP Kerala office vandalised; House of CPI-M Secretary...

Armed forces fully equipped to deal with contingencies: Arun Jaitley
India

Armed forces fully equipped to deal with contingencies: Aru...

Commuter train crash in Barcelona station injures 39
EuropeWorld

Commuter train crash in Barcelona station injures 39

WorldAsia

Israel bans men under 50 from disputed Jerusalem holy site...

Nitish Kumar wins floor test in Bihar; Modi-led NDA goes strong in 18 Indian states
India

Nitish Kumar wins floor test in Bihar; Modi-led NDA goes st...

August 21 total solar eclipse: NASA collaborates with student teams to send balloons into sky
Space

August 21 total solar eclipse: NASA collaborates with stude...

NIELIT to recruit Scientists and Scientific/Technical Assistants – How to apply
IndiaEducation

NIELIT to recruit Scientists and Scientific/Technical Assis...

WhatsApp&#039;s &#039;Status&#039; feature overtakes counterparts; registers 250 million daily users
Apps

WhatsApp's 'Status' feature overtakes counte...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels