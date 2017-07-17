close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Panamagate: D-day for Nawaz Sharif as Pakistan SC set to hear parties' reply over JIT report

The Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) will on Monday hear responses of all the parties on the Panamagate joint investigation team's (JIT) report.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 09:06
Panamagate: D-day for Nawaz Sharif as Pakistan SC set to hear parties&#039; reply over JIT report

Islamabad: The Pakistan Supreme Court (SC) will on Monday hear responses of all the parties on the Panamagate joint investigation team's (JIT) report.

All eyes are fixed on the apex court as the future course of the case is likely to be determined today.

The bench is expected to begin proceedings at 9:30 am.

The JIT was formed after the apex court's April 20 judgement to probe Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family's money trail. 

The probing panel submitted its 60-day investigation report to the court on July 10, in which it pointed out categorical foul play on part of the Prime Minister, his children and other family members in their wealth details linked to offshore companies unearthed in Panama Papers.

The report found respondents guilty of being beneficial owners of multiple offshore companies and recommended initiation of reference against Sharif and his family members in the National Accountability Bureau.

Following the report's submission, the special bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, issued notices to the parties to submit their responses.

Meanwhile, after the JIT report became public, the opposition parties have been demanding Sharif's resignation.

Geo News, citing sources, said that the ruling family has prepared its response which reportedly raises objections to repeated addition of several documents in the JIT report. It also objects to the "discriminatory behaviour of the probe team and use of derogatory words about some witnesses".

TAGS

Nawaz SharifPakistan PMPanamagateJIT reportPML-NPakistan Supreme Court

From Zee News

Australia-Oceania

Australia to make it easier to deploy military for 'te...

Four Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching
India

Four Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleg...

Round 1: Brexit talks start in Brussels with 20 months to go
EuropeWorld

Round 1: Brexit talks start in Brussels with 20 months to g...

Thousands protest in Poland against judicial reforms
EuropeWorld

Thousands protest in Poland against judicial reforms

Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 59, over 10 lakh affected
India

Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 59, over 10 lakh affecte...

Delhi High Court to hear Najeeb Ahmad case on Monday
Delhi

Delhi High Court to hear Najeeb Ahmad case on Monday

Monsoon session 2017 begins today: List of 18 bills to be introduced; What to expect
India

Monsoon session 2017 begins today: List of 18 bills to be i...

South Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North Korea
WorldAsia

South Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with N...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Rajouri

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels