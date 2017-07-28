close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Panamagate: Islamabad and Rawalpindi on high alert ahead of Supreme Court verdict

The bench, which will announce the verdict, would be headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.  

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 13:08

Islamabad: Ahead of the Supreme Court`s verdict on the much awaited Panama Papers case on Friday, Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been put on high alert.

The country`s Frontier Constabulary personnel along with the Pakistani Rangers have been deployed at the apex Court and Red Zone, where the nation`s Presidency Palace and Prime Minister`s secretariat is located, to assist the police, the Dawn reported.

The bench, which will announce the verdict, would be headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Khosa in April 20 judgement declared Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif `disqualified` for not being honest to the nation.

He had also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a notification of the Prime Minister`s disqualification, an opinion that was endorsed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan had last week concluded the entire hearings and reserved its judgment in the Panamagate case in which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family are accused of amassing offshore assets.

However, the majority judgement by the three-member bench gave an opportunity to the Prime Minister and his children to explain their position before a specially constituted six-man Joint Inves­tigating Team (JIT).

Later, a three-judge bench consisting of the judges, who passed on the majority verdict, became the implementation bench overseeing the working of the JIT.

The bench closed proceedings on July 21, after going through the JIT report.

The JIT, which was investigating allegations of money laundering against the Sharif family, submitted its report to theSupreme Court on July 10 and accused them of concealing the information from tax authorities that involves four apartments in Park Lane area of London.

TAGS

Supreme CourtPanama PapersAsif Saeed KhosaNawaz SharifElection Commission of PakistandisqualificationPanamagateJoint Inves­tigating Team

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Panama Papers case: Know more about the SC judges who unani...

BJP Kerala office vandalised; House of CPI-M Secretary&#039;s son attacked
Kerala

BJP Kerala office vandalised; House of CPI-M Secretary...

Armed forces fully equipped to deal with contingencies: Arun Jaitley
India

Armed forces fully equipped to deal with contingencies: Aru...

Commuter train crash in Barcelona station injures 39
EuropeWorld

Commuter train crash in Barcelona station injures 39

WorldAsia

Israel bans men under 50 from disputed Jerusalem holy site...

Nitish Kumar wins floor test in Bihar; Modi-led NDA goes strong in 18 Indian states
India

Nitish Kumar wins floor test in Bihar; Modi-led NDA goes st...

August 21 total solar eclipse: NASA collaborates with student teams to send balloons into sky
Space

August 21 total solar eclipse: NASA collaborates with stude...

NIELIT to recruit Scientists and Scientific/Technical Assistants – How to apply
IndiaEducation

NIELIT to recruit Scientists and Scientific/Technical Assis...

WhatsApp&#039;s &#039;Status&#039; feature overtakes counterparts; registers 250 million daily users
Apps

WhatsApp's 'Status' feature overtakes counte...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels