close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Twin blasts at Pakistan's Parachinar: Blasts death toll rises to 25, over 100 injured so far

The explosions targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, local political administration officials said.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 22:49
Twin blasts at Pakistan&#039;s Parachinar: Blasts death toll rises to 25, over 100 injured so far

Parachinar: At least 25 people have been killed and over 100 injured in two subsequent explosions at a densely populated area of Kurram Agency's Parachinar city Friday evening.

Earlier in the morning, at least 13 people  including seven policeman were killed in a suicide blast at Shuhada Chowk in Quetta's Gulistan Road area.

The twin blasts in Parachinar were reported to have occurred in Turi Market near Tal Adda, where a bus terminal is also located while the second explosion targetted rescuers and bystanders who rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first blast, according to the dawn News.

The explosions targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, local political administration officials said.

Kurram is the only Shia Muslim region in a predominantly Sunni country. Sunni hardliners, currently operating through different Taliban factions including the Islamic State group, consider them heretics and have often targeted them.

In a deadly bombing in March this year, a blast outside an imambargah located in a busy Parachinar market claimed the lives of 24 people and left 90 others injured. 

TAGS

ParachinarPakistanBlast in PakistanShuhada ChowkQuettaGulistan RoadTal AddaEid-ul-FitrSunniShiaIslamic state

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

RJD worker says was thrashed, humiliated by Tej Pratap during Iftar party
Bihar

RJD worker says was thrashed, humiliated by Tej Pratap duri...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures beautiful view of Jupiter’s bands of clouds!
Space

NASA's Juno captures beautiful view of Jupiter’s bands...

Ahead of meeting with Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi says aim to build forward-looking vision between India, US
India

Ahead of meeting with Donald Trump, PM Narendra Modi says a...

Taliban chief warns US that troop surge in Afghanistan will be a &#039;mistake&#039;
WorldAsia

Taliban chief warns US that troop surge in Afghanistan will...

Tenth attempt: NASA nighttime rocket launch to create artificial clouds in space set for Saturday
Space

Tenth attempt: NASA nighttime rocket launch to create artif...

South Korea conducts missile test with warning to North Korea
WorldAsia

South Korea conducts missile test with warning to North Kor...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video