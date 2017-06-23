Twin blasts at Pakistan's Parachinar: Blasts death toll rises to 25, over 100 injured so far

Parachinar: At least 25 people have been killed and over 100 injured in two subsequent explosions at a densely populated area of Kurram Agency's Parachinar city Friday evening.

Earlier in the morning, at least 13 people including seven policeman were killed in a suicide blast at Shuhada Chowk in Quetta's Gulistan Road area.

The twin blasts in Parachinar were reported to have occurred in Turi Market near Tal Adda, where a bus terminal is also located while the second explosion targetted rescuers and bystanders who rushed to aid those who had been hurt in the first blast, according to the dawn News.

The explosions targeted people shopping in the area and those heading out of the city ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, local political administration officials said.

Kurram is the only Shia Muslim region in a predominantly Sunni country. Sunni hardliners, currently operating through different Taliban factions including the Islamic State group, consider them heretics and have often targeted them.

In a deadly bombing in March this year, a blast outside an imambargah located in a busy Parachinar market claimed the lives of 24 people and left 90 others injured.