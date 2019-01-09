Paris' first nudist restaurant closing doors

PARIS: Paris' only nudist restaurant has decided to shut shop in February this year due to lack of customers.

O'naturel was launched in 2016 by 43-year-old twins Mike and Stephane Saada. While launching this one-of-a-kind restaurant the duo had said that their aim was to provide a unique naked experience to people in order to help them rekindle romance and intimacy while enjoying their food.

The concept at O'naturel was to offer "the pleasure of dining naked all year in the capital in the respect of naturists values", according to a magazine. The nude restaurant was different from nudist beaches because the later saw visitors only during the summer.

O'naturel - where use of cameras was strictly banned - offered several facilities to its customers, including locker facilities at arrival. The restaurant also gave a pair of slippers to its customers and women were given the option of getting heels too. The interesting thing about the restaurant was that all its waiters were properly clothed.