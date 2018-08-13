हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uritrottoirs

Paris protests installation of 'open and embarrassing' eco-friendly urinals

While mayor of the city has insisted that these are important to deter men from peeing on the streets, the arguments against 'Uritrottoirs' are plenty.

Paris protests installation of &#039;open and embarrassing&#039; eco-friendly urinals
Reuters Photo

In a bid to bring an end to men peeing in the open, Paris has installed several eco-friendly urinals. While the idea is noble indeed, the execution has left residents rather embarrassed.

Locals are not much impressed with the red-coloured urinals which essentially represent dustbins where men can relieve themselves. Most say that apart from the fact that these 'Uritrottoirs' are plain ugly and an eyesore in a historic city, it is almost as if people are peeing in the open when making use of these. They question the point of having them if privacy is not ensured. Some even say that these 'incite exhibitionism.'

While mayor Ariel Weil has maintained that these urinals are absolutely essential to keep the city clean and hygienic, locals have written to the town hall and demanded that they be removed. They say that while some are close to public schools, many are placed close to historical and scenic sights - a rather embarrassing sight for tourists and those looking to selfie their way around town.

It is reported that feminist groups in the city too are protesting and say that the installation of these urinals encourage the notion that men cannot control their biological urges and that these are at least better than peeing out on the streets. They want public urinals to be more on the lines of what is seen the world over - enclosed, with a door and a lock and one that can be accessed by everyone.

