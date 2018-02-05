Paris suspect Abdeslam: `My silence doesn`t make me a criminal`
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam told a Belgian court Monday his refusal to answer questions does not make him a criminal and charged that Muslims were "judged mercilessly."
AFP| Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 16:45 PM IST
"My silence does not make me a criminal, it`s my defence," Abdeslam said when asked why he attended the trial in Brussels but refused to answer questions.