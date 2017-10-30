Party aboard nuclear submarine? Sailors kicked out for snorting cocaine with prostitutes

New Delhi: Life at sea can get pretty lonely - especially aboard submarines in the depths of world oceans. A high then is what several Royal Navy sailors may have been looking for when their nuclear submarine docked at the US. After testing positive for cocaine though, the comedown has been swift - immediate termination of service.

According to a report in UK's DailyMail, nine sailors of HMS Vigilant - which carries Trident nuclear deterrent - were found guilty of partying with prostitutes on board the submarines. They allegedly took a number of class A drugs including cocaine and were reportedly seen creating a ruckus while on duty. The submarine had docked in the US to pick up nuclear warheads.

It is reported that not just did the guilty sailors indulge in questionable frolic while on duty, one of them even had sex with a prostitute in the swimming pool. The Royal Navy has now kicked out the guilty sailors.

Interestingly, this is not the first controversy on board the HMS Vigilant. Its captain was found guilty of allegedly having an affair with a female engineering officer while the second-in-command was reportedly having an extra-marital with another female engineering officer. Both sailors have been dismissed for their conduct. With 168 on board the submarine, 10 per cent of the crew are now suspended from duty.

The scandals have rocked Royal Navy and Defense Ministry, and UK press reports that drug tests across all submarines may be carried out shortly to ensure the safety and professionalism is not compromised.