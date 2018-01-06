Passenger's poop forces United Airlines flight to make unscheduled landing

ALASKA: A United Airlines flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Alaska due to a crappy situation created by a passenger on board. On the Chicago-to-Hong Kong flight, a passenger smeared feces all over both the washrooms of the plane forcing crew members to ask for an unscheduled landing for maintenance.

As per reports, he also removed his shirt and tried to push it into a toilet.

The plane which was forced to land for thorough cleaning had to be ultimately canceled due to "operational difficulties".

The FBI agents and Alaska's Ted Stevens International Airport police questioned the passenger about the incident on the Boeing 777. He reportedly cooperated when he was quizzed upon landing.

"The man spread human waste in the lavatories before the flight was diverted to Anchorage," airport police Lt. Joe Gamache said.

He has not been arrested but sent to Providence Hospital for a mental health assessment. The passenger was shirtless when police officials met the flight in Alaska.

The man was carrying a Vietnamese passport and had a US permanent resident card. Police said that most of what the man said was unintelligible or did not make sense.

Other passengers were provided hotel accommodations while the Airline was working to get customers to their destinations 'as quickly as possible'. United Airlines spokesman Charlie Hobart said 245 passengers were on the flight.