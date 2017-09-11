close
Patient kills foreign Red Cross staffer in Afghanistan

It was not immediately clear if today's attack was politically motivated or related to a personal dispute.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 18:32

Kabul: An Afghan official says a foreign woman working for the International Committee of the Red Cross has been shot and killed by a patient at an orthopedic clinic in northern Afghanistan.

It was not immediately clear if today's attack was politically motivated or related to a personal dispute.

Sher Jan Durani, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, says the shooting took place in the clinic in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif. Durani says the attacker and another suspect have been arrested.

ICRC spokesman Ahmad Ramin Ayaz confirmed the attack, but could not provide further details.

AfghanistanRed CrosspatientInternational CommitteeAttack

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi