Peace in Afghan a 'dream' until terrorism removed in Pakistan: Muttahida Qaumi Movement

Washington: Peace in Afghanistan would remain a "dream" until terrorist safe havens are eliminated from Pakistan, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Altaf Hussain said, a day after a bomb attack in Kabul killed more than 80 people.

Hussain alleged that banned extremist and terrorists organisations have been given a "free hand" to operate in Pakistan. "These banned organisations have displayed banners in large numbers through which they ask people to deposit donations, alms and charity and Fitra and Zakat," he said.

"The perpetrators, who have bathed Kabul, are enemies of humanity and open threat to regional peace and tranquillity in Afghanistan and would remain a dream until sanctuaries of terrorism in Pakistan not eliminated," London-based Hussain said in a statement issued by MQM's American wing.

Deploring the loss of lives in Kabul attack yesterday, Hussain assured the government and people of Afghanistan that he and his companions and the entire "Mohajir Nation" stands with the people of Afghanistan during this time of test.

"Mojahir Nation" is an Arabic-origin term used in Pakistan to describe Muslim immigrants.

The MQM, Karachis biggest political party, is facing a crackdown after its former self-exiled leader Hussain in London last year delivered an anti-Pakistan speech and asked his workers to launch attack on media.

The MQM emerged as a largely ethnic party in the 1980s. It has political dominance in the southern Sindh provinces urban areas - notably in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur where a large number of Urdu-speaking people who migrated from India during partition reside.