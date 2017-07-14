close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis United States has no proof IS leader Baghdadi is dead

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said on Friday that he cannot confirm whether or not Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is alive or dead.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 20:46
Pentagon chief Jim Mattis United States has no proof IS leader Baghdadi is dead

Washington: Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said on Friday that he cannot confirm whether or not Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is alive or dead.

Mattis' statement after in the wake of reports from Syria that the jihadist leader had been killed in a recent air strike by the Russian military.

"If we knew, we would tell you -- right now, I can't confirm or deny it," Mattis said.

"Our approach is we assume he's alive until it's proven otherwise, and right now I can't prove it otherwise."

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a longtime conflict monitor, said earlier this week it had heard from senior IS leaders in Syria's Deir Ezzor province that Baghdadi was dead.

Russia originally claimed last month to have killed in an air strike. The Pentagon, Syrian Kurds and Iraqi officials have all been quick to say that reports of his death cannot be corroborated, although they have not denied the claims. 

As reported in The Independent, Turkish officials said they are receiving persistent reports that he is dead

There was no official confirmation or denial of the news on IS-run social media outlets.

TAGS

SyriaAbu Bakr al-BaghdadiBaghdadiPentagonJim MattisWashingtonWhite House

From Zee News

AmericasWorld

North Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: US think...

EuropeWorld

Two Ukrainian tourists killed in Egypt resort knife attack:...

India

Presidential poll: 33% in electoral college have criminal r...

Assam

Assam: Five poachers arrested, tiger skin seized in Barpeta

BJP&#039;s Roopa Ganguly makes shocking comment, hits out at Mamata over Bengal&#039;s law and order situation
West Bengal

BJP's Roopa Ganguly makes shocking comment, hits out a...

Arvind Kejriwal reconstitutes Delhi Minorities Commission
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal reconstitutes Delhi Minorities Commission

Flood-hit Assam puts rescuers on &#039;war footing&#039;; toll hits 83
Assam

Flood-hit Assam puts rescuers on 'war footing'; t...

Heavy rainfall predicted in Goa in next two days, fishermen advised to not venture into sea
Goa

Heavy rainfall predicted in Goa in next two days, fishermen...

Internet-based app services in India to contribute 18 lakh crore by 2020
Apps

Internet-based app services in India to contribute 18 lakh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels